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Dan Tyminski Band

Dan Tyminski Band

Dan Tyminski was six years old when his parents began taking him to fiddle contests, square dances, and bluegrass festivals across New England. For a young musician who would later become one of the biggest names in modern-day bluegrass, those early experiences were life changing. "Watching live music always spoke to me much louder than sitting in front of my record player," he remembers. "I loved it. Wherever music was being played, I wanted to go watch. Years later, I still feel that way."

St. Cecilia Music Center
$25.00-$55.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

St. Cecilia Music Center
(616) 459-2224
tickets@scms-online.org
https://www.scmcgr.org/

Artist Group Info

tickets@scmc-online.org
St. Cecilia Music Center
St. Cecilia Music Center
24 Ransom Avenue NE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
(616) 459-2224
tickets@scmc-online.org
http://www.scmc-online.org