Dan Tyminski Band
Dan Tyminski Band
Dan Tyminski was six years old when his parents began taking him to fiddle contests, square dances, and bluegrass festivals across New England. For a young musician who would later become one of the biggest names in modern-day bluegrass, those early experiences were life changing. "Watching live music always spoke to me much louder than sitting in front of my record player," he remembers. "I loved it. Wherever music was being played, I wanted to go watch. Years later, I still feel that way."
St. Cecilia Music Center
$25.00-$55.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
St. Cecilia Music Center
(616) 459-2224
tickets@scms-online.org
Artist Group Info
tickets@scmc-online.org
St. Cecilia Music Center
24 Ransom Avenue NEGrand Rapids, Michigan 49503
(616) 459-2224
tickets@scmc-online.org