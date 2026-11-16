Get ready for an exhilarating evening of music with the Dave Bennett Quartet as they Swing, Pop, and Rock! Clarinetist and multi-instrumentalist Dave Bennett leads his talented quartet, featuring Jeff Kressler on piano, Ed Fedewa on bass, and Pete Siers on drums, through a spirited journey across the decades of American music. Their setlist moves from Big Band swing classics to chart-topping pop hits and rock and roll favorites, showcasing Bennett’s range as a performer who’s just as comfortable channeling Benny Goodman as he is Jerry Lee Lewis. From toe-tapping rhythms to soulful melodies, this concert promises to delight music lovers of all ages.