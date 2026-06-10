Declaring Independence in 1776 Pop-Up Exhibit

Step into 1776 at a special pop-up display featuring fascinating facsimiles from originals located on campus. Explore copies of early printings of the Declaration of Independence alongside unique Revolutionary-era items from the Clements collections, and take a closer look at the words, ideas, and events that helped shape the country. Drop in during the event to view these remarkable pieces of history up close.

A celebration for the 250th wouldn't be complete without a parade! Make your own paper tricorn hat, grab a flag, and join the parade around the grounds at 5:45.