Declaring Independence in 1776 Pop-Up Exhibit
Declaring Independence in 1776 Pop-Up Exhibit
Step into 1776 at a special pop-up display featuring fascinating facsimiles from originals located on campus. Explore copies of early printings of the Declaration of Independence alongside unique Revolutionary-era items from the Clements collections, and take a closer look at the words, ideas, and events that helped shape the country. Drop in during the event to view these remarkable pieces of history up close.
A celebration for the 250th wouldn't be complete without a parade! Make your own paper tricorn hat, grab a flag, and join the parade around the grounds at 5:45.
Ingalls Mall- Annex Tent
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 14 Jun 2028
Event Supported By
William L Clements Library
(734) 764-2347
Ingalls Mall- Annex Tent