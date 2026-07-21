You are invited to the Detroit Chinatown Block Party on Sat. July 25th, 12-8pm, at Peterboro and Cass. Learn More: https://bit.ly/2026DetChinatownBlockParty | Get your free tickets: https://bit.ly/4f2IzM5

The Detroit Chinatown Block Party is organized by the Detroit Chinatown Vision Committee in collaboration with local businesses, community organizations, and AAPI groups. It is an embodiment of our work to rebuild community in Detroit's former Chinatown. We would love to have you come to the block party to see what we are up to. Learn more about our work: https://detroitchinatownvisioncommittee.org/

What to Expect:

**We will have lion and dragon dances, Asian DJs spinning over the block party, amazing food and merchandise vendors (over 60)

**A Pan Asian Historical Exhibit (3124 Cass Ave.)

**Asian American films at the Masonic Temple from 4:00-6:30pm (get your tickets: https://bit.ly/ChinatownBlockPartyAsianFilmsRSVP)

**A 3D interactive photo opportunity on the sidewalk along Cass Avenue commemorating the historic Detroit Chinatown + a live chalk art (also along the sidewalk on Cass Ave.) by Artist Dave Brenner

**A kids area, live art, the Detroit Party Marching Band

**At 2pm Author Curtis Chin will be speaking about his experience working at Chung's, his family's restaurant in Detroit's Chinatown and signing copies of his book, "Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant" (under the Big Tent)

**Mahjong and Qigong Lessons at Detroit Shipping Company

**And many of the local businesses will be featuring food and drink and other specials: The Peterboro Restaurant (featuring Almond Boneless Chicken), Craig's Coffee (multiple cold drink specials), Iconic Tattoo (Chinese character and henna tattoos and piercing specials), Meantime Bar, Detroit Shipping Company ($8 drink specials commemorating their 8th anniversary + many of their restaurants in their food court), Elephant + Co (food specials), Lucky Pho (food specials)

**The event is FREE and open to all but if you would like to support our event (as there are many expenses that go into putting on this event) and our work to revitalize Detroit's Chinatown, please make a donation here: https://bit.ly/DonateDetChinatownBlockParty

