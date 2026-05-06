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Disability Network 36th Annual ADA Celebration

Disability Network 36th Annual ADA Celebration

All aboard the Friend Ship! Hop aboard for free food, fun, & friends as we celebrate 36 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act!

• Keynote/feature speakers
• Fun activities: friendship bracelets, adaptive sports, more!
• Disability Pride Art Exhibition (Washtenaw only)
• Informational tables and booths for services from Disability Network, as well as external organizations
• FREE food and drinks

Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston - Washtenaw Office
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston
7349710277
info@dnwml.org
dnwml.org

Artist Group Info

jnocella@aacil.org
Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston - Washtenaw Office
3941 Research Park Dr.
ann arbor, Michigan 48108