Disability Network 36th Annual ADA Celebration
Disability Network 36th Annual ADA Celebration
All aboard the Friend Ship! Hop aboard for free food, fun, & friends as we celebrate 36 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act!
• Keynote/feature speakers
• Fun activities: friendship bracelets, adaptive sports, more!
• Disability Pride Art Exhibition (Washtenaw only)
• Informational tables and booths for services from Disability Network, as well as external organizations
• FREE food and drinks
Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston - Washtenaw Office
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston
7349710277
info@dnwml.org
Artist Group Info
jnocella@aacil.org
Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston - Washtenaw Office
3941 Research Park Dr.ann arbor, Michigan 48108