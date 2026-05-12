Dixon's Violin LIVE!

The electric violin, reimagined by Dixon. Join us for the mesmerizing experience of musical magic by acclaimed violinist Dixon, live in concert! Don't just hear the music - feel it. Get tickets while they last!

"Unlike anything I've ever witnessed. The music was simply incredible"

"The sound of a dream"

"The most beautiful thing my ears have ever heard"

"The violinist that is changing the world"

"Standing ovation"

"Not your ordinary violinist"

"Some of us cried at the end but we all smiled through those tears"

-----

Friday, June 5

6:00pm - Doors Open

7:00pm - Concert begins (duration roughly 75 minutes)

-----

Tickets only $29 available here https://DV20260605.eventbrite.com

Tickets $35 at the door if still available

All ages welcome! Tickets for children 12 and under are $5

Students tickets are $10

This show will be outside under a tent, seating is limited and available on a first-come first-served basis. Food and beverage available to purchase.

-----