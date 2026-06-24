Emberlight Photographers Exhibition
Emberlight Photographers Exhibition
This annual exhibition transforms moments both grand and intimate into works of visual storytelling. Featuring the work of Emberlight’s acclaimed photography team and guest artists, these images form a vivid portrait not only of a region, but of the artists who continue to interpret it through their own unique lenses.
https://emberlight.org/event/emberlight-photographers-2026/
Free event
Historic Depot Museum
07:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every day through Aug 22, 2026.
Event Supported By
Emberlight Festival
(906) 285-7101
Historic Depot Museum
150 N Lowell StIronwood, Michigan 49938
(906) 285-7101
cas@emberlight.org