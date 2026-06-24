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Emberlight Photographers Exhibition

Emberlight Photographers Exhibition

This annual exhibition transforms moments both grand and intimate into works of visual storytelling. Featuring the work of Emberlight’s acclaimed photography team and guest artists, these images form a vivid portrait not only of a region, but of the artists who continue to interpret it through their own unique lenses.

https://emberlight.org/event/emberlight-photographers-2026/

Free event

Historic Depot Museum
07:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every day through Aug 22, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Emberlight Festival
(906) 285-7101
emberlight.org
Historic Depot Museum
150 N Lowell St
Ironwood, Michigan 49938
(906) 285-7101
cas@emberlight.org
https://emberlight.org