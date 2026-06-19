Join us for the 18th Annual Escape to Belle Isle on Saturday, July 18, at the Belle Isle Casino. This cherished summer tradition brings together runners, walkers, families, and participants of all ages from across metro Detroit to support the vital work of Ronald McDonald House Detroit.

Whether you're a seasoned runner or looking for a fun family activity, we have a race for you:

Race Options: Choose from a 2-mile, 5K, 10K, or our Kids Fun Run.

Participant Perks: All participants receive a custom event T-shirt and a custom medal.

Awards: Trophies and awards will be presented to the top male and female finishers in the 5K and 10K races, with special recognition for Kids Fun Run participants.

Accessibility: Walkers, strollers, and dogs are all welcome to join the fun!

Every step helps provide a home away from home for families while their children receive medical care at local hospitals.

By alleviating financial stress, your participation allows parents to stay by their child’s bedside when they need it most.

Race Day Logistics:

Packet Pickup: Race day, 6:30 a.m. – 8 a.m. at Belle Isle Casino.

Registration: Online registration is open now and closes July 18 at 10 a.m.

To learn more and register, visit: https://sites.google.com/view/escape-v-1/home

We look forward to seeing you at the starting line!