FACT 989READS Mobile Monday

Families And Children Together (FACT) brings free books, food, family essentials, and community resources together for Mobile Monday. Helping Saginaw County families connect with local support.

Families can receive free books for youth, limited family essentials, take-home meal bags, and information about local services. Hungry Howie's will also provide free pizza for up to 50 children.

The event is sponsored by MiFamily Engagement Centers Region 5 and FACT On The Go.