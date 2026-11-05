FACT 989READS Mobile Monday
FACT 989READS Mobile Monday
Families And Children Together (FACT) brings free books, food, family essentials, and community resources together for Mobile Monday. Helping Saginaw County families connect with local support.
Families can receive free books for youth, limited family essentials, take-home meal bags, and information about local services. Hungry Howie's will also provide free pizza for up to 50 children.
The event is sponsored by MiFamily Engagement Centers Region 5 and FACT On The Go.
Claytor Preschool, Saginaw ISD
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Families And Children Together (FACT)
Claytor Preschool, Saginaw ISD
3200 Perkins StreetSaginaw, Michigan 48601