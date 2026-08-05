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Fall Tour at the Clements Library

Fall Tour at the Clements Library

Guided Tour of the U-M Clements Library. Join us for a guided tour to learn more about the Clements’ early American history collections. Highlights include viewing of Benjamin West’s iconic painting “Death of General Wolfe,” a Revolutionary War-era trunk that once housed General Gage’s papers, and viewing our current exhibit "Who Counts? A History of Voting in America." To register or get more information about this event, please contact the Development team at clemdevcom@umich.edu.

William L. Clements Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

William L. Clements Library
clements.umich.edu
William L. Clements Library
909 S University Ave
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
(734) 764-2347
https://clements.umich.edu/