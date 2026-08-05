Fall Tour at the Clements Library
Fall Tour at the Clements Library
Guided Tour of the U-M Clements Library. Join us for a guided tour to learn more about the Clements’ early American history collections. Highlights include viewing of Benjamin West’s iconic painting “Death of General Wolfe,” a Revolutionary War-era trunk that once housed General Gage’s papers, and viewing our current exhibit "Who Counts? A History of Voting in America." To register or get more information about this event, please contact the Development team at clemdevcom@umich.edu.
William L. Clements Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
William L. Clements Library
William L. Clements Library
909 S University AveAnn Arbor, Michigan 48109
(734) 764-2347