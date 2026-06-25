Fine Design Book Launch and Discussion with Scott Klinker

Join us to celebrate the launch of Fine Design: A Studio Guide to Remixing Design, Art, Craft, and Industry, a publication by former Artist-in-Residence of 3D Design, Scott Klinker (CAA MFA Design ‘96). The book is a guide to contemporary studio practice that combines instructional methods with significant student and alumni projects developed during his years at Cranbrook Academy of Art. Scott will be joined in conversation by Director of Cranbrook Art Museum, Andrew Satake Blauvelt (CAA MFA Design ’88), following the signing.