Foodees Fest is coming to Saginaw, MI!

Foodees Fest is a free admission, family-friendly food and culture festival bringing the community together through delicious food, local vendors, and fun experiences for all ages.

Foodees fest is coming to Saginaw August 7th-9th, 2026. Be sure to enter our ticket raffle for a chance to win a meal voucher and enjoy a free meal from one of our amazing vendors! A new winner is picked every day of the event all you have to do is register!

Guests can enjoy a variety of flavors from food trucks and vendors while exploring unique crafts, supporting small businesses, and spending quality time with family and friends.

Our goal is to create a welcoming space where everyone can come together, discover something new, and enjoy a memorable community experience.

Hours of event

FRI: 1:00 PM – 9:00PM

SAT: 11:00AM – 9:00PM

SUN: 11:00AM – 7:00PM