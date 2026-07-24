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Foodees Fest is coming to Saginaw, MI!

Foodees Fest is coming to Saginaw, MI!

Foodees Fest is a free admission, family-friendly food and culture festival bringing the community together through delicious food, local vendors, and fun experiences for all ages.

Foodees fest is coming to Saginaw August 7th-9th, 2026. Be sure to enter our ticket raffle for a chance to win a meal voucher and enjoy a free meal from one of our amazing vendors! A new winner is picked every day of the event all you have to do is register!

Guests can enjoy a variety of flavors from food trucks and vendors while exploring unique crafts, supporting small businesses, and spending quality time with family and friends.

Our goal is to create a welcoming space where everyone can come together, discover something new, and enjoy a memorable community experience.

Hours of event
FRI: 1:00 PM – 9:00PM
SAT: 11:00AM – 9:00PM
SUN: 11:00AM – 7:00PM

fashion square mall
0.00
01:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Foodees Fest
8779093378
social@foodeesfest.com
https://www.foodeesfest.com

Artist Group Info

Ron kennedy
Social@foodeesfest.com
https://www.foodeesfest.com
fashion square mall
4865 Fashion Square Mall, Saginaw, MI 48604
Saginaw, Michigan 48604
8779093378
Social@foodeesfest.com
https://www.foodeesfest.com/event/saginaw-mi-2026