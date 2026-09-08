Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley, and Boober Fraggle discover the legend of the Celebration Stone—an ancient Fraggle treasure that has the power to bring everyone together for the greatest party of all time, but was shattered and lost generations ago. As the Fraggles set off on an exhilarating, adventurous journey exploring exciting new caves within Fraggle Rock and even beyond, they discover magic that they never knew existed, and learn to work together to unite the lost pieces of the magical artifact. Can the Fraggles succeed in their quest to bring the Celebration Stone back to Fraggle Rock so everyone can enjoy the most incredible party in Fraggle history? And along the way, will they find something even more memorable and heartfelt than they could have ever imagined?

Based on the Emmy-winning series on Apple TV, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE is packed with comedy, dancing, and music that are hallmarks of the iconic Jim Henson Company. This family friendly live stage adventure features colorful new walkaround versions of the Fraggles, new puppet versions of their industrious friends the Doozers, a visit from a giant Gorg, and exciting original puppet creature friends—all built by the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. With plenty of fan-favorite songs and exciting visual effects, this musical stage adventure welcomes audiences on a joyful, nostalgia-filled trip to Fraggle Rock. With lots of music, laughter and imagination, it’s an unforgettable live experience that will have Silly Creatures of all ages dancing in the aisles!