Friends of the Cadillac Library USED BOOK SALE at the Library
Friends of the Cadillac Library USED BOOK SALE at the Library
Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library USED BOOK SALE Fundraiser during the Cadillac Festival of the Arts. LOTS of Great Books for you summer reading for $2.00 or less
Thursday 7/16 from 9 to 6, Friday 7/17 from 9 to 5, Saturday 7/18 from 10 to 12 with a $5 Bag Sale.
Friends of the Cadillac Library USED BOOK SALE at the Library During Cadillac Festival of the Arts
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Jul 18, 2026.
Event Supported By
Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library
2318841663
longvicki@gmail.com
Friends of the Cadillac Library USED BOOK SALE at the Library During Cadillac Festival of the Arts
411 S Lake StCadillac, Michigan 49601
2318841663
friendsofthecadillaclibrary@gmail.com