© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Friends of the Cadillac Library USED BOOK SALE at the Library

Friends of the Cadillac Library USED BOOK SALE at the Library

Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library USED BOOK SALE Fundraiser during the Cadillac Festival of the Arts. LOTS of Great Books for you summer reading for $2.00 or less
Thursday 7/16 from 9 to 6, Friday 7/17 from 9 to 5, Saturday 7/18 from 10 to 12 with a $5 Bag Sale.

Friends of the Cadillac Library USED BOOK SALE at the Library During Cadillac Festival of the Arts
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Jul 18, 2026.

Event Supported By

Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library
2318841663
longvicki@gmail.com
https://friendsofthecadillaclibrary.wordpress.com/
Friends of the Cadillac Library USED BOOK SALE at the Library During Cadillac Festival of the Arts
411 S Lake St
Cadillac, Michigan 49601
2318841663
friendsofthecadillaclibrary@gmail.com
https://friendsofthecadillaclibrary.com/upcoming-programs/