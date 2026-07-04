Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library USED BOOK SALE Fundraiser during the Cadillac Festival of the Arts. LOTS of Great Books for you summer reading for $2.00 or less Thursday 7/16 from 9 to 6, Friday 7/17 from 9 to 5, Saturday 7/18 from 10 to 12 with a $5 Bag Sale.

Friends of the Cadillac Library USED BOOK SALE at the Library During Cadillac Festival of the Arts

09:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Jul 18, 2026.