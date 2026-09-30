Gold’s Gym invites communities nationwide to work out for free during First Friday Free Workout activation

WHAT: Gold’s Gym is opening the doors of participating locations nationwide for its First Friday Free Workout activation, giving customers the opportunity to work out for free on the first Friday of October, November and December.

The national activation will take place on Oct. 2, Nov. 6, and Dec. 4. The goal of the First Friday Free from Gold’s Gym is to encourage people to start their fitness journey now rather than waiting for the new year! By offering free access throughout the final months of 2026, Gold’s Gym aims to make it easier for gym-goers to build momentum, establish healthy routines and head into January feeling motivated and ahead of the pack.

WHO: Gold’s Gym members and non-members alike can take advantage of a free workout at participating Gold’s Gym locations nationwide.

WHERE: Participating Gold’s Gym locations nationwide. Please visit https://lp.goldsgym.com/golds-gym-first-friday-free to find a participating gym near you.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 2; Friday, Nov. 6; and Friday, Dec. 4, 2026. Hours and participation may vary by location.

