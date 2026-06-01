Grosse Pointe Theatre presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella June 5-21, at the Schaap Center

Grosse Pointe Theatre will present the enchanting musical Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, with eleven performances June 5-21, at the beautiful Schaap Center. Evening performances will be Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. The public is encouraged to reserve tickets now at www.gpt.org/cinderella or by calling 313-881-4004.

WHAT: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Presented by Grosse Pointe Theatre.

WHEN: Eleven performances June 5-21. Evening performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Arrive early to allow time to park and experience the amenities at the beautiful A. Paul and Carol C. Schaap Center for the Performing Arts and the Richard and Jane Manoogian Art Gallery. Valet parking will be available for a fee.

WHERE: Schaap Center, 15001 East Jefferson Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230

TICKETS: Purchase tickets at www.gpt.org/cinderella or by calling 313-881-4004.

Tickets start at $29, including all fees. Special rates are available for groups of ten or more.

According to Director and Co-Choreographer Timothy Higgins, “This production is special for many reasons, especially the musical score by Rodger's & Hammerstein! Audiences will hear all the beloved songs that generations have come to love.”

This 2013 Broadway adaptation by Douglas Carter Beane has all the elements of the beloved classic – but with a modern twist. The storyline blends classic and modern attributes, introduces hilarious moments, several new characters, and yet remains the heartfelt tale of a resilient, caring, smart and kind woman, Cinderella, who falls in love with her prince. The magical onstage transformations and charming story will amaze audiences of all ages.

Grosse Pointe Theatre’s production of Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization.

Higgins invites everyone to experience this magical production that will enchant audiences with this story’s message of hope, love, and kindness.

“I hope audiences will feel a glow in their hearts and smile joyfully after seeing this production. And perhaps the kindness that Cinderella brings to the kingdom will inspire us to do the same.”