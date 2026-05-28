© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"Health & Unity in the Community" Resource and Family Fun Fair

"Health & Unity in the Community" Resource and Family Fun Fair

Grand Rapids Housing Commission Resident Services presents the 5th Annual Health and Unity in the Community Resource and Family Fun Fair, “The Key to a Healthy Heart,” Friday, June 26, 2026, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Campau Park, 51 Delaware Street Southwest. Health screening opportunities, health information and community resource tables, music, food, games, children’s activities and more. Sponsored by Grand Rapids Housing Commission and supported by dozens of partner organizations. FREE and open to all.

Campau Park
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Rapids Housing Commission
616-235-2600, ext. 1141
joyce.williams@grhousing.org
https://www.grhousing.org/image/2025-Resource-Fair.jpg

Artist Group Info

jsmith@grhousing.org
Campau Park
51 Delaware St SW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49507