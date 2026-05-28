"Health & Unity in the Community" Resource and Family Fun Fair

Grand Rapids Housing Commission Resident Services presents the 5th Annual Health and Unity in the Community Resource and Family Fun Fair, “The Key to a Healthy Heart,” Friday, June 26, 2026, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Campau Park, 51 Delaware Street Southwest. Health screening opportunities, health information and community resource tables, music, food, games, children’s activities and more. Sponsored by Grand Rapids Housing Commission and supported by dozens of partner organizations. FREE and open to all.