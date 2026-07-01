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Health and Wellness Fair

Health and Wellness Fair

Get ready for a fun day focused on your health and well-being! Join us for a FREE Health and Wellness Fair designed for individuals and families of all ages. Together, we’ll explore ways to build healthier habits, strengthen mental wellness, and connect with valuable local resources.

What to expect:
• Free health screenings and wellness resources
• Activities like yoga, meditation, and face painting
• Tips and tools to support your physical and emotional well-being
• Connections to community resources focused on prevention and support

This event is all about empowering you to take charge of your health. It also raises awareness around mental health, suicide prevention, and substance misuse—because a stronger community starts with each of us.

Come out, bring your family and friends, and enjoy a welcoming, supportive environment dedicated to wellness in Macomb County. We can’t wait to see you there!

Macomb Intermediate School District
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Macomb County Community Mental Health
https://www.mccmh.net/

Artist Group Info

b.wyne@mccmh.net
Macomb Intermediate School District
44001 Garfield Road
Clinton Township, Michigan 48038