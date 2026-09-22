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Holiday Shopping Night at Impression 5 Science Center

Holiday Shopping Night at Impression 5 Science Center

Holiday Shopping Night is back at Impression 5 Science Center!

Join us Friday, November 13 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for one of our most anticipated events of the year — an adult-only evening of festive fun, science, shopping and the holiday spirit!

Round up your friends, throw on your favorite holiday sweater and enjoy:
🍽️ FREE food and drinks
🔬Fun, hands-on demos featuring guest-favorite toys and gifts
🎁 Exciting gifts, toys and books for the curious kids (and kids-at-heart)
🎶 Live music to get you in the holiday spirit
🔎 A thrilling scavenger hunt

Kick off the holiday season with us while supporting a great cause. 100% of the proceeds benefit Impression 5 as a mission-based nonprofit organization.

We look forward to celebrating with you during this night of fun!

Impression 5 Science Center
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Impression 5 Science Center
impression5.org
Impression 5 Science Center
200 Museum Drive
Lansing, Michigan 48933
5174858116
https://impression5.org/