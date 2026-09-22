Holiday Shopping Night at Impression 5 Science Center

Holiday Shopping Night is back at Impression 5 Science Center!

Join us Friday, November 13 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for one of our most anticipated events of the year — an adult-only evening of festive fun, science, shopping and the holiday spirit!

Round up your friends, throw on your favorite holiday sweater and enjoy:

🍽️ FREE food and drinks

🔬Fun, hands-on demos featuring guest-favorite toys and gifts

🎁 Exciting gifts, toys and books for the curious kids (and kids-at-heart)

🎶 Live music to get you in the holiday spirit

🔎 A thrilling scavenger hunt

Kick off the holiday season with us while supporting a great cause. 100% of the proceeds benefit Impression 5 as a mission-based nonprofit organization.

We look forward to celebrating with you during this night of fun!