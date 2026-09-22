Holiday Shopping Night at Impression 5 Science Center
Holiday Shopping Night at Impression 5 Science Center
Holiday Shopping Night is back at Impression 5 Science Center!
Join us Friday, November 13 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for one of our most anticipated events of the year — an adult-only evening of festive fun, science, shopping and the holiday spirit!
Round up your friends, throw on your favorite holiday sweater and enjoy:
🍽️ FREE food and drinks
🔬Fun, hands-on demos featuring guest-favorite toys and gifts
🎁 Exciting gifts, toys and books for the curious kids (and kids-at-heart)
🎶 Live music to get you in the holiday spirit
🔎 A thrilling scavenger hunt
Kick off the holiday season with us while supporting a great cause. 100% of the proceeds benefit Impression 5 as a mission-based nonprofit organization.
We look forward to celebrating with you during this night of fun!