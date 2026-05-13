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Intro to Lampworking: 6-Week Glass Workshop 5/21/26 - 6/25/26

Intro to Lampworking: 6-Week Glass Workshop 5/21/26 - 6/25/26

Discover flameworking borosilicate in this hands-on beginner class where students will learn to shape and sculpt glass using a bench torch. Designed to build skills from the ground up, this course introduces essential techniques, tools, and safety practices needed to confidently create small glass objects like beads, marbles, sculptures, and more. Each session will feature a different assignment, focusing on core principles that develop hand control, introduce color application, and explore a variety of flameworking techniques. Whether you're new to glass or looking to refine your foundational skills, this class offers a supportive environment with personalized, one-on-one instruction to help you grow as an artist. Perfect for Beginners: Learn to shape and sculpt glass in this hands-on, six-week intro to lampworking class. You’ll learn essential safety, torch setup, heat control, and color application while creating beads, pendants, marbles, and small sculptures, with skills that build toward more advanced designs. Build on Existing Skills: Returning students will build on foundational flameworking skills while exploring more complex forms and personal projects. With guided support, students are encouraged to bring their own ideas, and as control improves, the class will introduce hollow-form techniques including small vessels, implosion marbles, and jars. Upcoming 6-Week Sessions: Thursday, May 21st - Thursday, June 25th, 6-9PM Spots are limited! Learn more and sign-up now at: https://www.themichiganglassproject.com/intro-to-lampworking

Michigan Hot Glass
600.00
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
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Event Supported By

The Michigan Glass Project
906-250-1517
info@themichiganglassproject.com
Michigan Hot Glass
1604 Clay Ave
Detroit, Michigan 48211