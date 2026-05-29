Introduction to Astrosketching
Introduction to Astrosketching
Before there were cameras, astronomers put pencil to paper to record what they saw. Using the Observatory’s historic and modern telescopes, learn how to image the sky like a nineteenth-century astronomer. If weather prevents observing, we’ll simulate the experience with images taken from our instruments. Part of the Imagining the Cosmos series.
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
sgleslie@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street (entrance on Observatory Street)Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734.763.2230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu