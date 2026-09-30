Issues & Ale - 2026 Election Preview (Oct. 15, 2026)
Issues & Ale - 2026 Election Preview (Oct. 15, 2026)
The groundwork is set for the November election, and multiple highly competitive races across top state offices lie ahead.
Join Stateside’s April Baer and a panel of Michigan Public hosts and reporters to preview this heated election. They’ll dive into the key races, campaign promises, and stakes of this midterm cycle.
This is a free Michigan Public event, but registration is necessary. You can watch in person or online.
Lansing Brewing Company
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Michigan Public
Lansing Brewing Company
518 East Shiawassee StreetLansing, Michigan 48912