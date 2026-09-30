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Issues & Ale - 2026 Election Preview (Oct. 15, 2026)

Issues & Ale - 2026 Election Preview (Oct. 15, 2026)

The groundwork is set for the November election, and multiple highly competitive races across top state offices lie ahead.

Join Stateside’s April Baer and a panel of Michigan Public hosts and reporters to preview this heated election. They’ll dive into the key races, campaign promises, and stakes of this midterm cycle.

This is a free Michigan Public event, but registration is necessary. You can watch in person or online.

Lansing Brewing Company
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Michigan Public
michiganpublic.org
Lansing Brewing Company
518 East Shiawassee Street
Lansing, Michigan 48912