What the Vote?: One Gen Z voter unafraid to break party lines

In 2024, Michigan saw a record increase in the number of young voters showing up to the polls.

So what are young voters in the state focused on this year? And what do they want from the people asking for their vote?

Our team of summer interns went to find out. We'll be bringing you their stories through November for our What the Vote?! project.

Kentwood resident and 21-year old college student Dewaynia English is frustrated with the current direction of the United States.

On what informed her political perspective:

“One of the big factors that I would say that has influenced me is growing up Black in America. It has forced me to become aware of what's happening in the country."

Being in high school during the COVID-19 pandemic forced English to become aware of the role politics was having in her life and in the lives of those around her.







"Seeing protests for human rights, police brutality — 2020 was definitely a year that made me wake up and pay attention to what was happening."





Being a first generation college student who was raised by a single mother shaped how English navigates the world today.

“I've worked really hard to become educated so I can understand what's going on in politics and just life in general. And you can see how much education affects people and how far you can go with education — it has helped me become successful. I really wanted to open up that opportunity for others.”

As English thinks about who she will be voting for this November, English said, she's focused on advocating for candidates and issues who expand access to education.

"We are facing a literacy crisis, which not only affects students' ability to just read normally, but affects their ability to detect bias, making them more likely to be misinformed by fake news or biased news outlets and our democracy requires educated people."

On democracy:

For English, voting in this year's midterms represents an opportunity to advocate for candidates who are focused on addressing the decline in reading proficiency among K-12 students, climate change and an end to foreign wars.



“My motivation for the midterms: is I am fed up. I'm fed up with what's happening."



English doesn't believe President Donald Trump represents the values she believes in.

"I understand the democratic process... I am staying engaged. I'm participating as much as I can to make a difference.”

Even though the kind of change she wants to see in the world is not one she sees people in power embodying today, English believes the future she wants is not unattainable.

“I believe we have the same goal. As long as we keep trying to push further into our ideals of what we believe in. I think I still have hope in America."

On how politicians view Gen Z voters:

“I would say that one thing that politicians need to recognize is that Gen Z is not going away."

English said that her generation has been deeply misunderstood by older generations.

"We receive a lot of criticisms that we're too sensitive, or we're too radical for things, but we're really just passionate."

Having come into adulthood during the COVID-19 pandemic, English said she has been able to see firsthand how systems meant to support people end up hurting them instead.

"I've grown up in Michigan seeing systems fail, seeing what's not working, and I've been spending a lot of my adulthood, teenage life learning about these issues so I can fix it."

English believes if political parties want to win, they have to recognize the voice of her generation.

"We have shown, even with the presidential election way back in 2020, that Gen Z steps up when it comes to issues that matter to us. So, just acknowledging us... is something that would help politicians with communicating with Gen Z."

While English's values align most closely with the Democratic Party, she doesn't see herself beholden to one political party.

"If there's something that I don't stand for, I'm going to advocate for that, even if it's against my party lines, if it might be radical. If I believe something is wrong, I am going to hold my party accountable."

On political aspirations:

“Politics and the state of our democracy is something that keeps me up at night. A lot of times, it fills me with joy, great concern; and I want to do something about it."

Looking ahead, English is hoping to run for office one day.

"I've spent a lot of time looking at what's happening in the world, and I want to do something about it. And I believe if something's affecting you that much that you can't stop thinking about it, you should go for it. So that's why I will be running for office.”