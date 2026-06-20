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Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland

Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland

Jason Carter has won three Grammy awards, including 2018’s “Best Bluegrass Album” with the Travelin’ McCourys, of which he is a founding member. And he’s taken home five IBMAs for “Fiddle Player of the Year,” a staggering number that isn’t quite so crazy once you realize just how many bluegrass greats have turned to Carter for collaboration. Michael Cleveland is the most awarded International Bluegrass Music Association Fiddle Player of the Year, with twelve wins to his name. He is a six-time winner of the IBMA Instrumental Performance of the Year and his band, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, has won Instrumental Group of the Year seven times.

St. Cecilia Music Center
$30.00-$60.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 28 Jan 2027
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Event Supported By

St. Cecilia Music Center
(616) 459-2224
tickets@scms-online.org
https://www.scmcgr.org/

Artist Group Info

tickets@scmc-online.org
St. Cecilia Music Center
St. Cecilia Music Center
24 Ransom Avenue NE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
(616) 459-2224
tickets@scmc-online.org
http://www.scmc-online.org