JULY 23rd, 24th, 25th - CHRISTMAS IN JULY & CUSTOMER APPRECIATION WEEK! @ Bricks & Minifigs Walker
JULY 23rd, 24th, 25th - CHRISTMAS IN JULY & CUSTOMER APPRECIATION WEEK! @ Bricks & Minifigs Walker
Here at Bricks & Minifigs Walker we are so grateful for all of our wonderful customers! We want to celebrate six months of being open with SALES ON EVERYTHING, GIFTS WITH PURCHASES, 2 LEGO SET GIVEAWAYS (including a Gingerbread AT-AT), and… FREE COOKIES!
JULY 23rd, 24th, & 25th come in and celebrate
CHRISTMAS IN JULY & CUSTOMER APPRECIATION WEEK!!
10% OFF New in Box Sets
25% OFF Used Sets, Case Figs, Build-a-Figs, Ball Figs, Certified Sets, and Bulk!
FREE COOKIES!
FREE Bracelet with every $25 purchase
+FREE BAM Baseplate with every $75 purchase
+FREE Star Wars Plushie with every $125 purchase!
We’re also having 2 Lego sets giveaways, including a Gingerbread AT-AT!
So as a thanks from all of us at Bricks & Minifigs Walker…
We want to help you “Deck Your Halls (or shelves) with LEGO this July!”
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THE DETAILS
When:
July 23rd, 24th & 25th from 10am-8pm
Where:
Bricks & Minifigs Walker
3286 Alpine Ave NW Suite G
Grand Rapids, MI 49544
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