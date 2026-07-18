JULY 23rd, 24th, 25th - CHRISTMAS IN JULY & CUSTOMER APPRECIATION WEEK! @ Bricks & Minifigs Walker

Here at Bricks & Minifigs Walker we are so grateful for all of our wonderful customers! We want to celebrate six months of being open with SALES ON EVERYTHING, GIFTS WITH PURCHASES, 2 LEGO SET GIVEAWAYS (including a Gingerbread AT-AT), and… FREE COOKIES!

JULY 23rd, 24th, & 25th come in and celebrate

CHRISTMAS IN JULY & CUSTOMER APPRECIATION WEEK!!

10% OFF New in Box Sets

25% OFF Used Sets, Case Figs, Build-a-Figs, Ball Figs, Certified Sets, and Bulk!

FREE COOKIES!

FREE Bracelet with every $25 purchase

+FREE BAM Baseplate with every $75 purchase

+FREE Star Wars Plushie with every $125 purchase!

We’re also having 2 Lego sets giveaways, including a Gingerbread AT-AT!

So as a thanks from all of us at Bricks & Minifigs Walker…

We want to help you “Deck Your Halls (or shelves) with LEGO this July!”

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THE DETAILS

When:

July 23rd, 24th & 25th from 10am-8pm

Where:

Bricks & Minifigs Walker

3286 Alpine Ave NW Suite G

Grand Rapids, MI 49544

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