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JULY 23rd, 24th, 25th - CHRISTMAS IN JULY & CUSTOMER APPRECIATION WEEK! @ Bricks & Minifigs Walker

JULY 23rd, 24th, 25th - CHRISTMAS IN JULY & CUSTOMER APPRECIATION WEEK! @ Bricks & Minifigs Walker

Here at Bricks & Minifigs Walker we are so grateful for all of our wonderful customers! We want to celebrate six months of being open with SALES ON EVERYTHING, GIFTS WITH PURCHASES, 2 LEGO SET GIVEAWAYS (including a Gingerbread AT-AT), and… FREE COOKIES! 

JULY 23rd, 24th, & 25th come in and celebrate 
CHRISTMAS IN JULY & CUSTOMER APPRECIATION WEEK!!

10% OFF New in Box Sets

25% OFF Used Sets, Case Figs, Build-a-Figs, Ball Figs, Certified Sets, and Bulk!

FREE COOKIES!

FREE Bracelet with every $25 purchase
+FREE BAM Baseplate with every $75 purchase
+FREE Star Wars Plushie with every $125 purchase!

We’re also having 2 Lego sets giveaways, including a Gingerbread AT-AT!

So as a thanks from all of us at Bricks & Minifigs Walker…
We want to help you “Deck Your Halls (or shelves) with LEGO this July!” 

- - - - - - -
THE DETAILS
When: 
July 23rd, 24th & 25th from 10am-8pm

Where: 
Bricks & Minifigs Walker
3286 Alpine Ave NW Suite G
Grand Rapids, MI 49544

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Bricks & Minifigs Walker
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Jul 25, 2026.
Get Tickets
Bricks & Minifigs Walker
3286 Alpine Ave NW Suite G
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49544
https://www.facebook.com/share/1UPWd8QKCY/