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Kalamazoo Back on the Ice Community Skate

Kalamazoo Back on the Ice Community Skate

The ice is back, Kalamazoo. BIGGBY® COFFEE Ice Cube - Kalamazoo is opening its doors with the “Kalamazoo Back on the Ice Community Skate” event, a free afternoon for the whole community to lace up, look around, and see the refreshed arena for themselves.

This is the kickoff to a week-long soft opening (June 27 to July 2) welcoming the community back to the rink. Bring the family, bring a stick, or just stop in to say hello. Longtime skaters, hockey players, first-timers, and curious neighbors are all welcome, and skaters of every age and ability have a place on the ice.

The afternoon will open with a welcome from the rink team, roll into open public skating and youth stick-and-puck on fresh ice, and close with a community social where you can meet the staff and hear what is ahead for skating, hockey, and summer programming. BIGGBY COFFEE® will be on site with free coffee samples and giveaways to keep you warm between sessions, and skate rentals are available if you need them.

Admission is free and open to everyone. Registration is quick, free, and required - spots are limited, so reserve yours ahead of time.

Reserve your skate today at https://www.biggbycoffeeicecube.com/kalamazoo/skate. We will see you on the ice!

BIGGBY® COFFEE Ice Cube – Kalamazoo
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Black Bear Sports Group
blackbearsports@redbanyan.com
https://blackbearsportsgroup.com/
BIGGBY® COFFEE Ice Cube – Kalamazoo
5076 Sports Dr.
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
bgoulah@biggbycoffeeicecube.com
https://www.biggbycoffeeicecube.com/kalamazoo/home