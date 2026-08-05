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Kalamazoo Scottish Festival

Kalamazoo Scottish Festival

Experience the sights, sounds, and traditions of Scotland at the Kalamazoo Scottish Festival on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Kindleberger Park! Bring the whole family for a day filled with Scottish culture, history, and fun.

- Live performances by the Kalamazoo Pipe Band and Highland dancers
- Exciting Highland game competitions
- Clan Row to learn about Scottish heritage
- Highland coos (cows) and Scottish deerhounds (dogs) to meet
- Nessie wagon to give free rides around the park
- Children's Highland games, crafts, and fun sword play
- Cultural demonstrations throughout the day
- Food vendors and unique merchandise vendors

The day begins with opening ceremonies at 9:00 am, so arrive early and don't miss the parade, pipes, and pageantry. Whether you are proudly Scottish or simply curious about Scotland's rich culture, there is something for everyone at the Kalamazoo Scottish Fest!

- FREE Admission
- FREE Parking

Family-friendly & everyone is welcome!

Kindleberger Park
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Kindleberger Park
650 S. Riverview Drive
Parchment, Michigan 49004
(269) 330-2587
lrlampen@gmail.com
https://www.kalamazooscottishfest.org/