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Kamora Red Carpet Experience

Kamora Red Carpet Experience

Michigan Lottery Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar bank features 200 musical acts! It’s Oakland County’s Favorite Summer Festival Celebrating Art, Music, Food & Community in downtown Royal Oak!

Kamora Red Carpet Experience

Get ready for your moment in the spotlight. This year, Kamora Coffee Liqueur is transforming Arts, Beats & Eats with its interactive Red Carpet Experience, where festivalgoers can step into a world of cameras, excitement, signature Kamora cocktails, and unexpected surprises. Guests will have the opportunity to strike a pose, discover delicious coffee liqueur creations, score exclusive giveaways, and create unforgettable memories throughout the festival weekend. Equal parts entertainment, celebration, and social experience, it's a must-visit destination for anyone looking to elevate their Arts, Beats & Eats experience.

2026 Arts, Beats & Eats
$11.31
11:00 AM - 09:00 PM, every day through Sep 07, 2026.
Get Tickets
2026 Arts, Beats & Eats
301 W 4th St
Royal Oak, Michigan 48067
https://artsbeatseats.com/kamora-rce