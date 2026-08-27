Michigan Lottery Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar bank features 200 musical acts! It’s Oakland County’s Favorite Summer Festival Celebrating Art, Music, Food & Community in downtown Royal Oak!

Kamora Red Carpet Experience

Get ready for your moment in the spotlight. This year, Kamora Coffee Liqueur is transforming Arts, Beats & Eats with its interactive Red Carpet Experience, where festivalgoers can step into a world of cameras, excitement, signature Kamora cocktails, and unexpected surprises. Guests will have the opportunity to strike a pose, discover delicious coffee liqueur creations, score exclusive giveaways, and create unforgettable memories throughout the festival weekend. Equal parts entertainment, celebration, and social experience, it's a must-visit destination for anyone looking to elevate their Arts, Beats & Eats experience.