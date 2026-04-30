Children’s music group KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, has been bringing family-friendly versions of today’s biggest pop hits to young fans for 25 years. Since debuting in 2001, KIDZ BOP has sold over 24 million albums, generated more than 14 billion streams globally, earned 6.5+ billion YouTube views, and built a community of 7.7 million social followers. With a rotating cast of talented young performers, KIDZ BOP is “sung by kids, for kids,” making it the perfect introduction to pop music for children ages 4–9 and families everywhere. KIDZ BOP regularly performs live, delivering the ultimate family-friendly concert experience across the world each year. This year, families are invited to celebrate 25 years of KIDZ BOP at the KIDZ BOP LIVE Birthday Concert Event, a must-see kids concert hitting select cities. The show features today’s biggest kid-friendly pop songs and throwback favorites performed live by the KIDZ BOP Kids, plus interactive fun like the fan-favorite Daddy Dance Off. With a global presence across the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, and Mexico, KIDZ BOP continues to be a trusted destination for safe, fun, and unforgettable live entertainment for kids and families.