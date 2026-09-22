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Luminary Hike

Luminary Hike

Experience a magical evening hike at 16th St. Park with Friends of The St. Clair River while the trails are beautifully lit by hundreds of glowing luminaries. As the sun sets, the lanterns will warmly light your way in this peaceful, family-friendly hike through the autumn woods. Celebrate the beauty of fall and the wonder of nature after dark.

Port Huron Recreation Department
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Port Huron Parks and Recreation
Port Huron Recreation Department
2829 Armour St.
Port Huron, Michigan 48060
(810) 984-9760
phrec@porthuron.org
https://www.porthuronrec.com/