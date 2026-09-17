Mall City Voices 3rd Annual Cabaret Show and Spaghetti Dinner
Mall City Voices 3rd Annual Cabaret Show and Spaghetti Dinner
The Mall City Voices is again hosting their annual spaghetti dinner, followed by a concert of 4-part a cappella music, mostly in the "barbershop" style, featuring our own Kalamazoo Mall City Voices Chorus and International Competitor quartet "Rived." Dinner starts at 5:00PM with the show at 6:00PM. Price includes dinner.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
25
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Mall City Voices
(269) 350-4085
BHS.kalamazoochapter@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Mall City Voices
BHS.kalamazoochapter@gmail.com
Westminster Presbyterian Church
1515 Helen AvePortage, Michigan 49002