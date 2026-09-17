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Mall City Voices 3rd Annual Cabaret Show and Spaghetti Dinner

Mall City Voices 3rd Annual Cabaret Show and Spaghetti Dinner

The Mall City Voices is again hosting their annual spaghetti dinner, followed by a concert of 4-part a cappella music, mostly in the "barbershop" style, featuring our own Kalamazoo Mall City Voices Chorus and International Competitor quartet "Rived."  Dinner starts at 5:00PM with the show at 6:00PM.  Price includes dinner.

Westminster Presbyterian Church
25
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Mall City Voices
(269) 350-4085
BHS.kalamazoochapter@gmail.com
barbershopharmony.org

Artist Group Info

Mall City Voices
BHS.kalamazoochapter@gmail.com
barbershopharmony.org
Westminster Presbyterian Church
1515 Helen Ave
Portage, Michigan 49002