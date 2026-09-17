Michigan US Senate candidates call for suspending state and federal gas taxes

Sky high gas and diesel prices have Michigan's two major party U.S Senate candidates doing something nearly unheard of: agreeing.

Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed both say they support suspending the state and federal gas taxes.

According to AAA Michigan, the price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline topped $4.75 on Thursday, up 40 cents in the past week. The price of a gallon of diesel in Michigan according to AAA, hit $6.54, up more than 60 cents in the past week.

State and federal gas taxes account for roughly 70 cents per gallon of regular unleaded gas in Michigan.

“Working families need leaders who will bring the costs of energy down, not ones who will make their lives less affordable,” Rogers said in a written statement. “That’s why I’m calling for a suspension of both the state and federal gas tax — because hardworking Michiganders deserve relief at the pump.”

In a statement from his campaign, Abdul El Sayed echoed Rogers’ call to suspend the state and federal gas taxes, but said those taxes aren't what's driving the increased price of gas.

“Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is running for Senate to bring down costs and is committed to using every tool in the toolbox to do so — including suspending the gas tax,” said campaign spokesperson Cole Wozniak, “But most importantly ending Donald Trump’s illegal war [in Iran] and trade war with Canada.”

But it appears unlikely a gas tax suspension will happen.

Legislation has been introduced to suspend the federal gas tax for the rest of the year. But House Speaker Mike Johnson has sent members of Congress home until after the November midterms.

Meanwhile, there does not appear to be movement in Lansing to suspend the state gas tax.

In an interview with Bridge Michigan, Michigan State House Speaker Matt Hall (R-Richland Township) said he doesn't think suspending the state gas tax was “realistic," given the tax's use in the transportation budget.

“I certainly don’t want to pause all the great work we’re doing to fund our local roads,” Hall told Bridge Michigan.