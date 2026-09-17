Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend (September 18-20)

The air is cool, the leaves are getting some color, and cider mills are open. The fall season is almost upon us! If you need some ideas to get you outside to enjoy it, Michigan Public has got you covered! We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org .

Across Michigan

Allegan County Fair

9/11-9/19 | All Day

Allegan County Fairgrounds - 150 Allegan County Fair Drive, Allegan, MI

$10

Festival of the Pines

9/17-9/19 | All Day

Downtown - Lake City, MI

Free

Michigan Apple Fest

9/18-9/19 | All Day

Downtown - Sparta, MI

Free

Festival of the Forks

9/18-9/19 | All Day

Downtown - Albion, MI

Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Oktoberfest at HOMES

9/18 | 4 p.m.

HOMES Campus - 112 Jackson Plaza, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

UTEP Miners vs Michigan Wolverines

9/19 | 3:30 p.m.

Michigan Stadium - 1201 S State Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Dahlia Festival

9/19-9/20 | 3 p.m.

Chelsea Depot - 125 Jackson Street, Chelsea, MI

Free

Bubble Fest

9/20 | 10 a.m.

Broadway Park West - 841 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Metro Detroit

Glenlore Trails - CarnEvil 2

9/18-10/31 | Times Vary

Glenlore Trails - 3860 Newton Road, Commerce, MI

$25

Detroit 4Fest

9/18-9/19 | All Day

Holly Oaks ORV Park - 14551 Shields Road, Holly, MI

Prices Vary

Romulus Pumpkin Festival

9/18-9/20 | All Day

Romulus Historical Park - 11147 Hunt Street, Romulus, MI

Free

FrankenFest

9/19 | 11 a.m.

Historic Fort Wayne - 6325 W Jefferson, Detroit, MI

Free

Grand Rapids

Poutine Week

9/16-9/27 | All Day

Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Sister Act at Circle Theatre - Closing Weekend

9/18-9/19 | 7:30 p.m.

Circle Theatre - 1703 Robinson Road SE, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

ArtPrize - Opening Weekend

9/18-10/3 | All Day

Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Michigan Irish Music Festival

9/17-9/20 | All Day

Heritage Landing - 1071 Shoreline Drive, Muskegon, MI

Prices Vary by Day

Kalamazoo

Anything Goes - Opening Weekend

9/18-9/20 | Times Vary

Civic Auditorium - 329 S Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$35

269Fest

9/18-9/27 | All Day

Downtown - Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Canadiana Fest

9/19 | 1 p.m.

Water Street - Kalamazoo, MI

$12

My Mother and the Michigan/Ohio War

9/17-10/4 | Times Vary

Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

Lansing

May the glow be with you 5K

9/19 | 7:30 p.m.

Downtown - Fowlerville, MI

Prices Vary by Race

Michigan Bluesfest

9/16-9/19 | All Day

Old Town - Lansing, MI

$11.37

Hearsefest

9/19 | All Day

Fowlerville Fairgrounds - 8800 W Grand River Avenue, Fowlerville, MI

$2

91st Annual Ox Roast

9/18-19 | Times Vary

Church of the Resurrection - 127 Rumsey Avenue, Lansing, MI

Free

Upper Peninsula

Richard Crane Memorial Truck Show

9/18-9/19 | All Day

Downtown - St. Ignace

Free

Munising Bay Car Cruise & Show

9/18-9/19 | All Day

Downtown - Munising, MI

Free

Mackinac Island Pride Festival

9/17-9/20 | All Day

Downtown - Mackinac Island, MI

Prices Vary by Event