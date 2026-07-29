Detroit Story Fest (Oct. 8, 2026)

The oldest human art form comes to the stage for the Detroit Story Fest – live journalism that celebrates our city. Real stories, real stakes, told equally by journalists that have spent their lives covering Detroit, and your neighbors who call it home. Story Fest showcases the city’s best storytellers alongside comedians, filmmakers, dancers, and musicians for a performance that’s second to none.

This year’s theme is: Villains, featuring stories about what we fear, what we misunderstand, and what we become. What might you encounter? Inquiring minds would like to know.