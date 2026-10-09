McBride’s Call – A Musical Theatre Production

We invite you to experience this incredible story live onstage! Enjoy an evening filled with comedy, drama, and non-stop action, all brought to life in an energetic Broadway-style production. Inspired by the biblical story of Joseph, McBride’s Call unfolds against the rich backdrop of Victorian Ireland and London during the Great Potato Famine.

When Justin McBride is betrayed by those closest to him and forced into exile on a smuggling ship, he embarks on a life-changing journey that eventually takes him to the heights of London society. When his dreams are shattered, Justin must decide​ ​if he will answer his true calling to save his nation and mend his broken family.

Featuring soaring Irish melodies, unforgettable characters, and a powerful story, McBride’s Call is a moving celebration of grace, family, forgiveness, and restoration.

Large talented cast - beautiful sets and costumes - live orchestra