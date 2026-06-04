Midori and Festival Strings Lucerne

Legendary violinist Midori joins the renowned musicians of Switzerland's Festival Strings Lucerne, one of the most distinguished chamber orchestras in Europe. Conductor Daniel Dodds will lead Midori and the ensemble on a musical journey, in a program featuring works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Ravel and Helena Winkelman.

Midori began her meteoric career as a violin prodigy and by age 12, she had left audiences around the globe standing and cheering, with The New York Times declaring, “she is an artist of inspiring gifts.” See the breathtaking Midori perform one of the most beautiful concertos ever composed, Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, along with a program featuring Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2 and more.