Motor City Half Marathon Registration Opens!

The Inaugural Motor City Half presented by MSUFCU, is a new springtime 13.1-mile race through Detroit, is scheduled for April 25, 2027. The event will introduce runners to neighborhoods and streets not featured on the organization’s traditional fall course before culminating at the newly renovated Chandler Park Field House.

Be among the first to register for the inaugural Motor City Half, happening April 25, 2027. Runners who sign up on-site will also get early access to register for the 50th Detroit Free Press Marathon in October 2027.

Motor City Half registration opens early at the Kia Health & Fitness Expo during Detroit Free Press Marathon weekend.

Huntington Place

October 16th – 17th, 2026

Registration information and additional course details for the inaugural Motor City Half will be announced at https://motorcityhalf.com/