Murder Mystery Co. Dinner Theater Show at The 1530 Events

Join the murder mystery experience that puts YOU in the spotlight in Grand Rapids. This comedic dinner theater show at The 1530 is the killer game everyone’s dying to play. Don’t let this unforgettable event pass you by!

At this event like no other, you’ll play along as a detective or play a part as a suspect in the crime. Work with other guests to crack the case over a mouthwatering three-course meal, and discover whodunnit before the killer gets away! Mingle and connect with other teams and intriguing suspects, discover clues, uncover shocking secrets, and unleash your inner child’s imagination during this interactive comedic experience. But watch out! The killer could be anyone… even YOU!

Participate in a new mystery every month! From the glitz of 1930s Hollywood in “Best Laid Plans” to the roaring 1920s with “Death of a Gangster,” each event offers unforgettable thrills. Boogie at a 1950s sock hop, solve a 90s crime in “Good Riddance,” or celebrate the season with “The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year.” Whether it's a billionaire’s masquerade, a 1980s bash, or a chilling wedding-themed whodunit, there’s a unique mystery waiting for you. Mark your calendar and join the fun at The 1530 in South East Grand Rapids!

Call the Box Office to avoid fees and get $9 off! 888-659-2952

