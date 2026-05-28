DETROIT, MI — ​Monday, June 1st, 2026 —

Detroit is invited to gather for a soulful evening of poetry, spoken word, rhythm, truth, and cultural reflection as Sky Covington’s Preservation of Jazz Monday Night

Music Series proudly presents:

A Tribute to Nikki Giovanni & Gil Scott-Heron

Featuring KnowledgeborntruthAllah + One Single Rose®

Taking place at the legendary Aretha’s Jazz Café, this powerful tribute honors two revolutionary voices whose words helped shape Black literature, music, culture, activism, and artistic expression for generations.

Hosted by the incomparable Mike Bonner, the evening will blend poetry, jazz influence, spoken word, soul, and storytelling into an unforgettable cultural experience rooted in legacy and liberation.

The featured performances by KnowledgeborntruthAllah and One Single Rose® promise an atmosphere rich with passion, intellect, rhythm, and emotional truth—creating a night where poetry becomes music and music becomes memory.

Honoring Nikki Giovanni

Nikki Giovanni remains one of the most influential literary voices of our time. Through fearless poetry, social commentary, and deeply personal reflections, her work has celebrated Black identity, Black womanhood, love, resistance, and the beauty of self-expression.

Her words continue to inspire generations to speak boldly, live honestly, and embrace the power of art as transformation.

Honoring Gil Scott-Heron

Gil Scott-Heron was more than an artist—he was a messenger.

A pioneer of spoken word and conscious music, Scott-Heron fused poetry, jazz, blues, and social commentary into groundbreaking performances that challenged audiences to think, reflect, and awaken.

His voice became the soundtrack of truth for many, helping shape the foundations of spoken word culture and conscious hip-hop around the world.

A Night of Poetry, Culture & Reflection

This is more than a tribute concert.

It is a gathering of voices.

A celebration of Black artistry.

A reminder that words still matter.

And proof that Detroit continues to honor culture with elegance, excellence, and soul.

Come dressed in sophistication.

Come prepared to feel.

Come ready to witness an evening where poetry and music meet in one sacred space.

Because some performances entertain…

and others leave history echoing in the room.

EVENT DETAILS

📍 Aretha’s Jazz Café

Detroit, MI

🗓️ ​Monday, June 1st, 2026

🕕 Doors Open: 6:00 PM

🕖 Showtime: 7:00 PM

🎟️ Tickets: $35 Cover

🎙️ Hosted by: Mike Bonner

✨ Presented by: Sky Covington’s Preservation of Jazz Monday Night Music Series

🎤 Featuring: KnowledgeborntruthAllah + One Single Rose®

📞 For More Information: 248-383-3385