The city of Niles was chosen to participate in Michigan State University Extension’s

First Impressions Tourism (FIT) program for 2026.

As part of the community assessment initiative, five unannounced volunteers visited Niles to evaluate the town’s unique assets, local tourism offerings, and overall visitor experience.

The community will host a First Impressions Tourism Community Forum on Wednesday, December 9, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Grand LV - 109 N 3rd Street, Downtown Niles, MI

The public meeting will unveil the volunteers’ feedback, highlighting strengths and areas for improvement while offering actionable insights to guide local development strategies. The FIT program aims to help communities view their assets from a fresh perspective, identify opportunities for improvement, and teach foundational concepts in place-making.

The forum is free and open to the public, but advanced reservations are required.

Wednesday, December 9, 2026 Doors open at 5:30. Program 6p-8p

Register at: https://pears.io/events/msuext/10419