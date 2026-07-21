"One Monkey Don't Stop No Show" by Don Evans

About the show: When a successful lawyer and his social-climbing wife become obsessed with status, appearances, and respectability, their carefully constructed world begins to crack—especially when an unexpected visitor disrupts their plans. Through biting humor and lively dialogue, the play satirizes class aspirations, colorism, and the pressures of assimilation, revealing the tensions between cultural identity and the pursuit of social prestige. Bold, fast-paced, and thought-provoking, the play remains a timely exploration of ambition, family, and authenticity.

Directed by John Sloan, III

ONE MONKEY DON’T STOP NO SHOW is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service. www.concordtheatricals.com