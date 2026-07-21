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"One Monkey Don't Stop No Show" by Don Evans

"One Monkey Don't Stop No Show" by Don Evans

About the show: When a successful lawyer and his social-climbing wife become obsessed with status, appearances, and respectability, their carefully constructed world begins to crack—especially when an unexpected visitor disrupts their plans. Through biting humor and lively dialogue, the play satirizes class aspirations, colorism, and the pressures of assimilation, revealing the tensions between cultural identity and the pursuit of social prestige. Bold, fast-paced, and thought-provoking, the play remains a timely exploration of ambition, family, and authenticity.

Directed by John Sloan, III

ONE MONKEY DON’T STOP NO SHOW is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service. www.concordtheatricals.com

Hilberry Gateway
$20-$30
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Theatre and Dance at Wayne State University
313-577-2972
theatrepr@wayne.edu
https://theatreanddance.wayne.edu/
Hilberry Gateway
4715 Cass Avenue
Detroit, Michigan 48202
3135772972
boxoffice@wayne.edu
https://theatreanddance.wayne.edu/2023-2024/silent-sky