Opening Night of "CarnEvil 2" At Glenlore Trails!

Join us Friday, September 18th as CarnEvil 2 returns to the forest! Step into a mysterious, crooked midway filled with returning fan favorites, all-new experiences, eerie surprises, and immersive entertainment around every corner.

Kick off the season with live music from Full Tilt Boogie, delicious food trucks onsite, refreshing drinks from our full bar, and an unforgettable night under the lights.

Be among the first to experience this year's all-new chapter of CarnEvil at Glenlore Trails.

Tickets are on sale now: www.glenloretrails.com