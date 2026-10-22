Pewabic’s Holiday Showcase is back and the pottery is decked out in holiday splendor!

All season long, you can shop new ceramic art made onsite in our fabrication studio as well as pottery made by artists from around the country in our Independent Artist Gallery. New hand-crafted ceramics are available including tiles, vases, and kitchen goods. Our Pewabic museum is free and open to the public with historic tiles and vases dating back to our founding in 1903, as well as insight into the production and formulation of our glazes and ceramics.

Visit during one of our family-friendly Holiday Showcase Saturday events including crafts, snacks, and live musical guests. Stop into the Tile Showroom to get some cocoa & cookies while doing a pottery-inspired craft. Don’t forget to sign up for a tile glazing workshop or fabrication tour to make the most of your time at Pewabic.

Holiday Showcase Saturday Schedule

Small Business Saturday - November 28 | The St. Paul Lutheran Church Bell Choir performs 12 PM - 3 PM

Saturday, December 5 | JonPaul Wallace performs 11 PM - 3 PM

Saturday, December 12 | Scott Wrona Jazz Trio performs 11 PM - 3 PM

Saturday, December 20 | Anthony Retka & Nicole Varga Miner perform from 11 AM -3 PM

