Pewabic Pottery’s House & Garden Show

Join us June 5-7 for Pewabic's 35th Annual House & Garden Show! We’re setting up the big tent in front of the pottery and filling it with ceramic art from over 50 independent artists as well as new products made in the historic Pewabic pottery studio. Explore Detroit’s National Historic Landmark Pottery with a strolling tour through the fabrication studio and peruse our archival collection and rich history through our expanded museum exhibition, Pewabic: Detroit's Pottery, in the second floor galleries.

On Saturday and Sunday, our courtyard will be transformed into a vibrant biergarten with food trucks, live music, and a bar to help you enjoy the Michigan summer weather to the fullest!

Visit our website to find detailed programming information. We look forward to connecting with you during this highly anticipated weekend centered on building even more connections with our community and beyond!

Friday, June 5 10am - 5pm

Saturday, June 6 10am - 5pm

Sunday, June 7 11am - 4pm

