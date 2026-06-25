Since breaking out on America's Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us, viral sensation Piff the Magic Dragon has captured the nation's heart with his unforgettable television appearances, Las Vegas residency, national sold-out tours and an absolute devotion to snacks.

A masterful blend of stand-up comedy and jaw-dropping magic, delivered with his signature dry British wit, Piff, alongside his co-star Mr Piffles, the World's First Magic Performing Chihuahua™, have headlined the iconic

Flamingo Hotel and Casino, entertaining over 500,000 guests since 2015. Though Mr Piffles recently passed away after more than 5,000 memorable performances, his legacy continues with Mr Piffles II, a scientifically cloned and equally magical successor who has seamlessly joined Piff on stage. The pair recently celebrated an extension of their residency with a new three-year deal, solidifying Piff's place as one of Vegas's premier acts.

In May 2024, Piff was honored as Magician of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts, also known as The Magic Castle, joining previous recipients such as Penn & Teller, David Blaine and Siegfried & Roy.

Previously, Piff was named one of Variety's Top Ten Comics to Watch, crowned champion of TBS' Tournament Of Laughs, and made history as the first performer to win Best Comedian, Best Magician and Best Headliner at the Best Of Las Vegas Awards. In addition to his accolades, Piff has performed at legendary venues including Radio City Music Hall, Sydney Opera House, and even the London Zoo.