Pins for Peace 2026 - DRCWM's 40th Anniversary Fundraiser

Join the Dispute Resolution Center of West Michigan for Pins for Peace 2026 as we celebrate 40 years of resolving conflict, restoring connection, and promoting healthier communities throughout West Michigan.

Enjoy an evening of bowling, dinner, a cash bar, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, Peacemaker Awards, and community connection - all while supporting DRCWM's conflict resolution and restorative practices work.

Funds raised help DRCWM provide accessible conflict resolution services to individuals, families, workplaces, schools, and communities throughout West Michigan.