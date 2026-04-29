Protect Your Money: Banking Safety and Scam Prevention
Protect Your Money: Banking Safety and Scam Prevention
Scammers are increasingly targeting older adults through phone calls, emails, texts, and
banking fraud. Join us for a free, senior‑focused educational event designed to help you
recognize scams and protect your finances.
Hear directly from experts with Fifth Third Bank Cybersecurity, law enforcement and
trusted community partners as they explain today’s most common banking and identity
theft scams, warning signs to watch for, and simple steps you can take to stay secure. The
session will also cover what to do if you suspect fraud and where to find trusted help.
Attendees will receive practical tips, helpful resources, and have time for questions. Family
members and caregivers are welcome.
Matrix Human Services – The Matrix Center
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Fifth Third
7733835871
christina.pennell@53.com
Matrix Human Services – The Matrix Center
13560 McNicholsDetroit, Michigan 48205