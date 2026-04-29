Protect Your Money: Banking Safety and Scam Prevention

Scammers are increasingly targeting older adults through phone calls, emails, texts, and

banking fraud. Join us for a free, senior‑focused educational event designed to help you

recognize scams and protect your finances.

Hear directly from experts with Fifth Third Bank Cybersecurity, law enforcement and

trusted community partners as they explain today’s most common banking and identity

theft scams, warning signs to watch for, and simple steps you can take to stay secure. The

session will also cover what to do if you suspect fraud and where to find trusted help.

Attendees will receive practical tips, helpful resources, and have time for questions. Family

members and caregivers are welcome.