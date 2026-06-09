Protected Waters Films & Filmmaker Q & A

Take a deep dive into our underwater worlds during an evening of freshwater and ocean storytelling. Join acclaimed filmmakers Jennifer Idol and Alex Rose for a special screening of four short films from their Protected Waters series. Together, you will explore underwater sanctuaries, vibrant aquatic ecosystems, and the science shaping their future.

The screening features films that have premiered at previous Thunder Bay International Film Festivals, including Acid Trip, which highlights vital conservation work right here in the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary. The evening will wrap up with an interactive Q & A session, giving you the chance to chat directly with the filmmakers about their adventures and the marine life they document.