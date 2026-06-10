REIMAGINE: An InsideOut Literary Arts Poetry Showcase
REIMAGINE: An InsideOut Literary Arts Poetry Showcase
Join InsideOut Literary Arts for a performance featuring some of Detroit's most acclaimed youth and adult poets. Poets will perform original work inspired by pieces in the Reimagine African American Art gallery. Join us as we showcase the artistry of local poets and celebrate this world-class collection of African American art.
Detroit Institute of Arts
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
InsideOut Literary Arts
info@insideoutdetroit.org
Detroit Institute of Arts
5200 Woodward AveDetroit, Michigan 48202
586 242 9425
lmini@marxlayne.com