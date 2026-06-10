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REIMAGINE: An InsideOut Literary Arts Poetry Showcase

REIMAGINE: An InsideOut Literary Arts Poetry Showcase

Join InsideOut Literary Arts for a performance featuring some of Detroit's most acclaimed youth and adult poets. Poets will perform original work inspired by pieces in the Reimagine African American Art gallery. Join us as we showcase the artistry of local poets and celebrate this world-class collection of African American art.

Detroit Institute of Arts
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

InsideOut Literary Arts
info@insideoutdetroit.org
www.insideoutdetroit.org
Detroit Institute of Arts
5200 Woodward Ave
Detroit, Michigan 48202
586 242 9425
lmini@marxlayne.com
http://www.concertofcolors.com